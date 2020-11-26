Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 315,099 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,099 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.18% of Synopsys worth $383,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 127,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,150,000 after purchasing an additional 74,968 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $217.02 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

