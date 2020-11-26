Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,383,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,842 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.54% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $270,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 82,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 54,514 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 214.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EW. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.16.

EW opened at $84.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.55. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $910,292.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,839,061.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $5,832,919.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 422,704 shares of company stock worth $34,299,719. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

