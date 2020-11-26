Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,769,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,847 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.22% of Agilent Technologies worth $380,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 55.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,843,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,899,000 after purchasing an additional 550,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $115,010.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,818.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.19. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $118.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on A. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.13.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.