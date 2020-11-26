Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80,466 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.36% of EPAM Systems worth $245,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,718.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $318.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.97 and a 52-week high of $356.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.18.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, VTB Capital cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.87.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total value of $162,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,245.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,383 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,001 shares of company stock worth $9,002,014 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

