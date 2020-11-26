Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 29,449 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29,449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.40% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $321,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 146.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $756.55.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,125.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,080.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $925.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $1,228.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

