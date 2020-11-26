Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 470 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,450,702 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.28% of EOG Resources worth $267,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 112.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in EOG Resources by 165.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 628.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of -101.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

