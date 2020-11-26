Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 649,921 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 649,921 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.12% of Nordson worth $347,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 11.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,952,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 295.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $202.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $216.87.

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $366,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,676 over the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

