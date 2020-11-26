Matthew J. Zimpfer Sells 36,780 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 36,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $790,034.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.36.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 169,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

