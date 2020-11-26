Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Matthews International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Matthews International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Matthews International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matthews International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $29.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.36. The company has a market cap of $910.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matthews International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 204.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 34,232 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 108.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 239.6% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 215,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 152,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

