Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

MATW stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $40.36. The firm has a market cap of $910.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.91.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Matthews International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matthews International news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $145,800.00. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 723.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 346.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

