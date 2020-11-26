Matthews International’s (MATW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Matthews International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

MATW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Matthews International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Matthews International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Shares of MATW stock opened at $29.11 on Monday. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $910.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other Matthews International news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Matthews International by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Matthews International by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 723.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.