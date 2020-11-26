MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Shares of MAX opened at $38.35 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $52.93.

MediaAlpha, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for QL Holdings LLC that provides insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

