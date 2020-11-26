MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MAX. William Blair began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.40.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $38.35 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $52.93.

MediaAlpha, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for QL Holdings LLC that provides insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

