Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Mesa Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $270.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.55 and a 200-day moving average of $246.88. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $181.90 and a 52 week high of $292.19.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.75.

In related news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $68,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,876.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,969 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

