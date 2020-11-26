Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $18,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,098,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,341,647.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $17,200.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $20,600.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $20,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $19,400.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $19,600.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $20,600.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $20,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $20,800.00.

Shares of TYME opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $134.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.04.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,926,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 30,640 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the second quarter valued at $936,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 45.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 113,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

