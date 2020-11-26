Michael T. Bakas Sells 20,137 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP Michael T. Bakas sold 20,137 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $904,554.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $44.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $47.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. Analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ameresco by 371.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

