Michael Xie Sells 10,000 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,057,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $119.86 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.31.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.61.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

