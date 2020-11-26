Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after acquiring an additional 54,273 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 155,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,206 shares of company stock worth $1,039,588 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $131.92 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $135.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.3685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

