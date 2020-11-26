MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Stephen X. Graham Sells 6,250 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Stephen X. Graham sold 6,250 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $1,477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $270.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2,252.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.20. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $277.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 4,444.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 345.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 116.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSTR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

