MKM Partners Raises BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $41.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price hoisted by MKM Partners from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BJ. ValuEngine downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

NYSE:BJ opened at $41.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 31,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,403,829.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 321,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,317,625.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 265,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $10,818,995.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 446,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,173,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 429,098 shares of company stock valued at $17,513,630. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.