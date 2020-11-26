Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells $439,589.40 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.57, for a total transaction of $439,589.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,982 shares in the company, valued at $37,142,827.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.80, for a total transaction of $355,942.40.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $306.42 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $358.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $316.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 49.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.70.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

