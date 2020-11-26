Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from B. Riley

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

MRCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monroe Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Shares of MRCC opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $186.20 million, a PE ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 20,284 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 40,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.