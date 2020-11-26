Monroe Capital’s (MRCC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.
MRCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.33.
MRCC opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $12.10.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 15.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 42.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 22.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 14.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 402,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 51,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
About Monroe Capital
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.
