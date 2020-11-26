Monroe Capital’s (MRCC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

MRCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.33.

MRCC opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 15.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 42.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 22.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 14.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 402,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 51,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

