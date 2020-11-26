Morgan Stanley Boosts AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $131.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $131.00 in a report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.50.

AME opened at $119.82 on Monday. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $121.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.70.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Also, insider Timothy N. Jones sold 7,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.40, for a total transaction of $766,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,718 shares of company stock worth $3,175,155. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

