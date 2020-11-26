Morgan Stanley Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $121.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $121.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ETN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.56.

Eaton stock opened at $122.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. Eaton has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $123.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eaton will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

