Morgan Stanley Boosts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $300.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.40.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $274.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $280.29.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 9,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.48, for a total transaction of $2,005,858.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,857,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,517 shares of company stock valued at $14,147,871 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

