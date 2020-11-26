Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LU. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lufax in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Lufax in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lufax in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Lufax in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Get Lufax alerts:

NYSE LU opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Lufax has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a personal financial services platform in China. It offers retail credit facilitation services, including general unsecured loans and secured loans for small business owners and salaried workers for small business operations and personal consumption; and wealth management solutions through its online wealth management platform.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.