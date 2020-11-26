Morgan Stanley Raises Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $83.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMBA. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.71.

AMBA stock opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $77.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $46,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 935,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,135,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,135 over the last three months. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 430,915 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 476.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 26,460 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 241,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 34,769 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

