Morgan Stanley Raises Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target to $41.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ELAN. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $31.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of -55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $284,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,612.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,746.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,046,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,946,000 after buying an additional 10,448,327 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,672,000 after buying an additional 2,968,719 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,116,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,894,000 after buying an additional 1,968,660 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,057,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 144.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,912,000 after buying an additional 1,226,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.