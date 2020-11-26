Morgan Stanley Raises Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $121.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $110.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.27 and a 200-day moving average of $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,404,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $568,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,811 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,565 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,565.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

