Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director John B. Hansen Sells 1,000 Shares

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $34,640.00.

MLI opened at $33.93 on Thursday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.79%. Equities analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at about $854,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 5.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

