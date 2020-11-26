National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

NGG opened at $59.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average of $58.20. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.36. National Grid has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.03%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 888.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

