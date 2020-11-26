Naviaddress (NAVI) Price Tops $0.0002

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $40,061.65 and $6,032.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naviaddress token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00072775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023031 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00367766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $522.83 or 0.03034740 BTC.

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.