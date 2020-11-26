Needham & Company LLC Boosts fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target to $30.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FUBO. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.83.

fuboTV stock opened at $25.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $27.90.

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

