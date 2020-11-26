Needham & Company LLC Increases Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Price Target to $36.00

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) had its price objective raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research started coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup cut Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.69.

Shares of NIU stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.29). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth $197,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,252,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd increased its position in Niu Technologies by 1,470.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 1,112,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,352,000 after buying an additional 1,041,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Niu Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 22,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

