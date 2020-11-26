Needham & Company LLC Increases Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $37.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.35.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.03. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 11,128 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $311,138.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,303.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 11,866 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $271,019.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,542.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 880,171 shares of company stock worth $19,537,609. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 56.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Nutanix by 8.4% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 23.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

