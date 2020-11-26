Needham & Company LLC Raises Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target to $18.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Magnite from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $18.98 on Monday. Magnite has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnite will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 345,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $38,243.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 417,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,098.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,472,329 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Magnite by 31.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 166,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

