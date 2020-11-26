Needham & Company LLC Raises The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $1,000.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $750.00 to $1,000.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TTD. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. 140166 upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $570.26.

TTD opened at $862.27 on Monday. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $868.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $674.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.69, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.67, for a total value of $742,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,101.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.01, for a total transaction of $35,109.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,728,806.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,124 shares of company stock worth $25,727,541. 13.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,322,000 after purchasing an additional 78,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,933,000 after purchasing an additional 445,756 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,513,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,546,000 after purchasing an additional 671,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,748,000 after purchasing an additional 47,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

