Netflix’s (NFLX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $628.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $615.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Netflix from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $528.74.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $485.00 on Monday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The company has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,696 shares of company stock valued at $124,028,118 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

