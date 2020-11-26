New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 11.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 7.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 789,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after buying an additional 119,882 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NMFC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, August 6th. National Securities cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

In related news, CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 47,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $467,256.50. 9.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NMFC opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a negative net margin of 17.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

