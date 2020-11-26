New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target Increased to $11.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NRZ. UBS Group began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of New Residential Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.32.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $9.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 61.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.7% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 23,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.9% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

