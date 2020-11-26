Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) & Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG) Critical Contrast

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) and Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Newpark Resources and Coil Tubing Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newpark Resources $820.12 million 0.19 -$12.95 million $0.08 21.38 Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coil Tubing Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Newpark Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Newpark Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Newpark Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Newpark Resources and Coil Tubing Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newpark Resources 0 2 0 1 2.67 Coil Tubing Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newpark Resources currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.44%. Given Newpark Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Newpark Resources is more favorable than Coil Tubing Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Newpark Resources has a beta of 3.21, meaning that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coil Tubing Technology has a beta of -25.31, meaning that its stock price is 2,631% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Newpark Resources and Coil Tubing Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newpark Resources -14.37% -9.36% -5.93% Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Newpark Resources beats Coil Tubing Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc. supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions. The Mats and Integrated Services segment offers composite mat rental, construction, and related site services to customers in various markets, including oil and gas exploration and production, electrical transmission and distribution, pipeline, solar, petrochemical, and construction industries in North America and Europe. This segment also provides access road construction, site planning and preparation, environmental protection, fluids and spill containment, erosion control, and site restoration services. Newpark Resources, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Coil Tubing Technology

Coil Tubing Technology, Inc., a coil tubing company, focuses on the development, marketing, and rental of advanced tools and related technical solutions for use with coil tubing and jointed pipe in the bottom hole assembly for the exploration and production of hydrocarbons worldwide. The company's products include jar accelerator, extended reach, bi-directional jar, jet hammer, jet motor, spinning wash, bumper sub, vibrational agitation, and indexing tools. Its products are used in thru-tubing fishing, thru-tubing workover and intervention, pipeline clean out, and coil tubing lateral drillout operations. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

