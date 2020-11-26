Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 994 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 461.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $81.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.18 and its 200-day moving average is $94.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.69 and a beta of 1.08. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $135,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $85,471.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,577 shares of company stock worth $419,847. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit