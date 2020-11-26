Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 994 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 461.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $81.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.18 and its 200-day moving average is $94.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.69 and a beta of 1.08. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $135,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $85,471.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,577 shares of company stock worth $419,847. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.