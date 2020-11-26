Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 59.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $776,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 120.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,741 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of COO stock opened at $329.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.21. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $371.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.17.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.