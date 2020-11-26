Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,295,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,309,000 after acquiring an additional 182,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Chubb by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,444,000 after purchasing an additional 290,805 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,309,000 after purchasing an additional 465,487 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Chubb by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,788,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,676,000 after purchasing an additional 90,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $152.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,031 shares of company stock worth $21,697,079 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

