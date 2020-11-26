Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 1,021 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,312,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,149,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,442 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2,298.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,352 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,107,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,445 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,983 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE opened at $103.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,815.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $3,739,096.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,972 shares in the company, valued at $140,510,816.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,912 shares of company stock worth $4,631,731 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ICE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

