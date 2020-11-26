Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 174 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 33.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,620,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.67.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $276.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

