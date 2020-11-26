Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 380 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of CDW by 78.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 12,311 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of CDW by 1,313.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 102,173 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of CDW by 28.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of CDW by 32.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $131.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.06.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

