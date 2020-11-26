North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

North American Construction Group has increased its dividend payment by 48.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. North American Construction Group has a payout ratio of 9.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.32. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $12.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Dividend History for North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA)

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit