North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

North American Construction Group has increased its dividend payment by 48.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. North American Construction Group has a payout ratio of 9.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.32. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $12.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

