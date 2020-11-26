Northland Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI)

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI) in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Gores Metropoulos stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. Gores Metropoulos has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMHI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Gores Metropoulos by 96.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 427,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 210,343 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos in the third quarter worth $91,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos in the third quarter worth $382,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos in the third quarter worth $2,866,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos in the third quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Metropoulos

Gores Metropoulos, Inc does not have signification operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

